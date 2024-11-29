Fantasy Football
Nate Landman

Nate Landman News: Will play vs. Bolts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Landman (hamstring) was a full practice participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Landman popped up on the Falcons' injury report Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, but he'll be good to go Sunday after logging consecutive full practices to end the week. In the six games prior to the Falcons' Week 12 bye, Landman logged 46 tackles (26 solo) and three forced fumbles.

Nate Landman
Atlanta Falcons
