Nate Wiggins Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday
Wiggins (shoulder/illness) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wiggins was unable to suit up for Baltimore's Week 8 loss to the Browns due to an illness and a shoulder injury; however, Wednesday's limited practice session indicates he could play in Week 9's matchup against the Broncos. The 2024 first-round pick's participation Thursday and Friday will likely be the most telling regarding his potential availability for Sunday.
