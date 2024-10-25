Fantasy Football
Nate Wiggins headshot

Nate Wiggins Injury: Questionable vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Wiggins (shoulder/illness) was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns.

Wiggins opened the week as a DNP due to a shoulder injury. He was able to practice in full Thursday, but in addition to working through his shoulder issue, he has also picked up an illness which has put him in jeopardy of missing Sunday's game. Wiggins' status will be known when the Ravens release their list of inactive players 90 minutes before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Nate Wiggins
Baltimore Ravens
