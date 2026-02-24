Nate Wiggins Injury: Recovering from surgery

Wiggins (undisclosed) underwent offseason surgery, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The nature of Wiggins' surgery is unclear, as new coach Jesse Minter offered no details when speaking with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday. Wiggins, however, did deal with a foot injury in December, though he didn't miss any game action during the 2025 season, finishing with 76 tackles (57 solo) and 14 pass breakups, including three interceptions. Wiggins is expected to be a big part of Minter's defense in Baltimore.