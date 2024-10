The Ravens announced Saturday that Wiggins (shoulder/illness) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns.

Wiggins was initially labeled as questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup, but the rookie first-round pick will ultimately be unavailable for Baltimore in Week 8. Across six regular-season appearances this season, Wiggins has tallied 13 tackles (9.0 solo), seven passes defensed and one forced fumble.