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Nate Wiggins News: Back in practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 9:58am

Wiggins (leg) returned to practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

This is a big development for the Ravens' secondary after Wiggins had an injury scare in practice Tuesday. Wiggins is reportedly already back in pads, which bodes well for his participation level in practice this week. The third-year player out of Clemson is the key piece of Baltimore's cornerback room.

Nate Wiggins
Baltimore Ravens
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