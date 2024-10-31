Nate Wiggins News: Practices in full Thursday
Wiggins (shoulder/illness) was a full practice participant Thursday.
Wiggins missed the Ravens' Week 8 loss to the Browns due to an illness and shoulder injury. He was able to practice without limitations Thursday, indicating that the rookie first-rounder should be good to go against Denver on Sunday. Across six regular-season outings, Wiggins has logged 13 tackles (nine solo), seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now