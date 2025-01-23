Nate Wiggins News: Six starts in rookie season

Wiggins finished the 2024 regular season with 33 tackles (25 solo), one forced fumble, 13 pass defenses and a pick-six across 15 games.

Wiggins spent most of his rookie season in a rotational role at outside corner with Tre'Davious White, though the former did manage to start in six games, including in three of the Ravens' last four games of the regular season. Wiggins best moment of 2024 came midway through the first quarter of the Ravens' regular-season finale against the Browns, when he picked off Bailey Zappe and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. Wiggins is likely to be one of Baltimore's two starting outside cornerbacks for 2025, especially if Brandon Stephens takes his talents elsewhere in free agency.