Nathan Shepherd Injury: Suffers eye injury, out Monday

Shepherd (eye) is inactive for Monday's Week 16 game against Green Bay.

It's not clear when or how Shepherd's eye injury occurred, but he was deemed questionable to play less than three hours before Monday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff and has subsequently been deemed inactive. The veteran defensive tackle had logged between 40 and 52 percent of New Orleans' defensive snaps over the past five weeks. Bryan Bresee could see an increase of work on defense with Shepherd out Monday.