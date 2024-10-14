Nathan Shepherd News: Dealing with groin issue

Shepherd (groin) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation.

The Fort Hays State product played 46 total snaps (39 defensive and seven on special teams) and recorded three total tackles in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, but it appears he sustained a groin injury in the process. Shepherd's participation Tuesday and Wednesday will provide a better indication of whether he can play through injury in Thursday night's matchup against the Broncos.