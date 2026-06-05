Nathan Thomas News: Competing for starting LT job
Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Thomas and Tyler Guyton are competing for the starting job at left tackle this offseason, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Thomas was a seventh-round pick out of Louisiana in 2024. After missing his entire rookie season with a knee injury, Thomas appeared in all 17 regular-season games last season and made four starts while seeing most of his action at left tackle. Guyton missed the final six weeks of the 2025 season with a knee injury, allowing Thomas an extended run at the position.
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