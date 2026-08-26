Nathan Voorhis Injury: Reaches injury settlement
Voorhis (undisclosed) was waived after reaching an injury settlement with the Jets on Wednesday.
Voorhis reverted to injured reserve with New York on Monday after suffering an undisclosed injury during the preseason. The defensive lineman would've been forced to miss the entire season while on IR, but he will now get the chance to pass a physical and play with another squad in 2026.
Nathan Voorhis
Free Agent
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