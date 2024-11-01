Nazeeh Johnson Injury: Limited practice Friday
Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant at Kansas City's practice Friday.
Johnson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 8 win over the Raiders, opening the week as a non-participant at practice Thursday. The cornerback's participation Friday is a step in the right direction, but he will still have to clear concussion protocol ahead of Monday's matchup with the Buccaneers in order to play.
