Nazeeh Johnson headshot

Nazeeh Johnson Injury: Limited practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant at Kansas City's practice Friday.

Johnson suffered a concussion in the team's Week 8 win over the Raiders, opening the week as a non-participant at practice Thursday. The cornerback's participation Friday is a step in the right direction, but he will still have to clear concussion protocol ahead of Monday's matchup with the Buccaneers in order to play.

Nazeeh Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs
