Nazeeh Johnson Injury: Opens week with full practice

Johnson (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Johnson missed Monday's game against the Buccaneers due to a concussion he suffered in Week 8 against the Raiders. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that the 2022 seventh-round pick is trending towards playing Sunday against the Broncos, but he'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols before being able to return. Across seven regular-season games, Johnson has logged 14 tackles (six solo).