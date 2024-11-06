Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nazeeh Johnson headshot

Nazeeh Johnson Injury: Opens week with full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

Johnson (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Johnson missed Monday's game against the Buccaneers due to a concussion he suffered in Week 8 against the Raiders. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that the 2022 seventh-round pick is trending towards playing Sunday against the Broncos, but he'll need to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols before being able to return. Across seven regular-season games, Johnson has logged 14 tackles (six solo).

Nazeeh Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now