Nazeeh Johnson Injury: Won't return vs. Raiders

Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Johnson will remain in the league's concussion protocols, which he'll have to clear in order to play in the Chiefs' Week 9 game against the Buccaneers on Monday, Nov. 4. He'll end Sunday's game with five tackles (two solo), and Joshua Williams and Keith Taylor are candidates to see increased snaps with the first-team defense opposite starting corner Trent McDuffie.