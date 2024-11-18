Nazeeh Johnson News: Makes eight tackles in loss

Johnson recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Bills.

The cornerback also played on all 71 defensive snaps. Johnson played on 91 percent of the defensive snaps in Kansas City's Week 10 win over the Broncos, and he now has 18 tackles (11 solo) over those last two contests. The 2022 seventh-round pick will try to continue solidifying his place as the Chiefs' starting right corner opposite Trent McDuffie in Week 12 against the Panthers.