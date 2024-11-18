Fantasy Football
Nazeeh Johnson

Nazeeh Johnson News: Makes eight tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Johnson recorded eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 30-21 loss to the Bills.

The cornerback also played on all 71 defensive snaps. Johnson played on 91 percent of the defensive snaps in Kansas City's Week 10 win over the Broncos, and he now has 18 tackles (11 solo) over those last two contests. The 2022 seventh-round pick will try to continue solidifying his place as the Chiefs' starting right corner opposite Trent McDuffie in Week 12 against the Panthers.

Nazeeh Johnson
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
