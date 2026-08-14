Nazeeh Johnson headshot

Nazeeh Johnson News: Suspended to start season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 14, 2026 at 8:58pm

The NFL has suspended Johnson for the first six games of the regular season, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Johnson was suspended for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The cornerback is set to return for Week 7 but will likely find himself buried on the depth chart. Johnson's 2025 season was derailed by injuries, and without full availability in 2026, he may be unable to challenge Cor'Dale Flott or Alontae Taylor for a starting role.

Nazeeh Johnson
Tennessee Titans
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