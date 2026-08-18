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Nazeeh Johnson News: Undergoes ankle surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Johnson (suspension/ankle) underwent ankle surgery Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson has a positive outlook and should be ready to play football right as his six-game regular-season suspension expires. The cornerback will miss the first six weeks of the regular season due to a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, but should be able to resume being a depth option for the Titans' secondary shortly thereafter.

Nazeeh Johnson
Tennessee Titans
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