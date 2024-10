Pritchett (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against Buffalo.

Pritchett logged a practice week of DNP/LP/DNP due to an ankle injury, which earned him a questionable tag ahead of Sunday's contest. The injury is severe enough for Pritchett to be sidelined, which leaves Josh Jobe as the Seahawks' top backup corner for Sunday's contest behind starters Tre Brown and Riq Woolen.