Nehemiah Pritchett News: Ready to go for Week 9

Pritchett (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Princhett will make his return to the field in Week 9 after missing the team's loss to the Bills in Week 8 with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old will be back in his role as a depth option behind Riq Woolen and Tre Brown at cornerback against Los Angeles.