Nehemiah Pritchett headshot

Nehemiah Pritchett News: Ready to go for Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Pritchett (ankle) does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Princhett will make his return to the field in Week 9 after missing the team's loss to the Bills in Week 8 with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old will be back in his role as a depth option behind Riq Woolen and Tre Brown at cornerback against Los Angeles.

Nehemiah Pritchett
Seattle Seahawks
