Nelson Agholor: Big gain against Cowboys

Agholor secured his lone target for a 56-yard gain Sunday against the Cowboys.

Once again Agholor was lightly used despite playing a healthy amount of snaps. However, he made the most of his opportunity by breaking a 56-yard gain with plenty of those yards coming after the catch. Agholor played just one fewer snap than Rashod Bateman, but neither played a particularly high snap share overall at 60 and 62 percent, respectively. The veteran remains a fringe option in very deep formats, and while he gets plenty of playing time, his 5.8 percent target share and 15.2 percent target per route rate are far from ideal for production.