Nelson Agholor headshot

Nelson Agholor Injury: DNP on practice estimate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 2:15pm

Agholor (concussion) was listed as a non-participant on Sunday's practice estimate.

The Ravens played the Steelers on Saturday, with the team holding a late-afternoon walk-through one day later. Agholor was inactive versus Pittsburgh due to his concussion, and it remains to be seen if he'll gain clearance for Wednesday's contest against the Texans. Look for added context on that front to arrive via Monday and Tuesday's practice reports.

Nelson Agholor
Baltimore Ravens
