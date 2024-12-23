Nelson Agholor Injury: No practice Monday

Agholor (concussion) was a non-participant at Monday's practice.

Agholor has been in the concussion protocol for nearly a week, but with no on-field work to speak of yet, he appears to be trending toward a second straight absence Wednesday in Houston. Tuesday's injury report could provide some clarity in that regard, but with Zay Flowers also not practicing this week due to a shoulder issue, Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and Steven Sims are the healthy wide receivers on the Ravens' active roster.