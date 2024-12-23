Nelson Agholor Injury: No practice Monday
Agholor (concussion) was a non-participant at Monday's practice.
Agholor has been in the concussion protocol for nearly a week, but with no on-field work to speak of yet, he appears to be trending toward a second straight absence Wednesday in Houston. Tuesday's injury report could provide some clarity in that regard, but with Zay Flowers also not practicing this week due to a shoulder issue, Rashod Bateman, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and Steven Sims are the healthy wide receivers on the Ravens' active roster.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now