Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nelson Agholor headshot

Nelson Agholor Injury: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Agholor (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It'll be challenging for Agholor to play Saturday against the Steelers, having entered concussion protocol in the wake of Sunday's 35-14 win over the Giants. With Diontae Johnson excused from team activities, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker are the candidates to replace Agholor as the No. 3 receiver if he doesn't play Saturday.

Nelson Agholor
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now