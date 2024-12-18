Nelson Agholor Injury: Not practicing

Agholor (concussion) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

It'll be challenging for Agholor to play Saturday against the Steelers, having entered concussion protocol in the wake of Sunday's 35-14 win over the Giants. With Diontae Johnson excused from team activities, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker are the candidates to replace Agholor as the No. 3 receiver if he doesn't play Saturday.