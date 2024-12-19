Nelson Agholor Injury: Not practicing Thursday

Agholor (concussion) didn't participate in practice Thursday, but worked off to the side for 30 minutes, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Added context regarding Agholor's Week 16 status will arrive via Thursday's injury report. For now, he's iffy for Saturday's game against the Steelers, but if Agholor ends up sidelined this weekend, added WR snaps would be available for Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker.