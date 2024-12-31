Nelson Agholor Injury: Opens week with full practice

Agholor (concussion) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

The Ravens haven't confirmed that Agholor has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but his ability to open Week 18 prep with a full practice is a sign that he's on pace to be ready to play Saturday versus the Browns. Agholor has missed the Ravens' last two games with the head injury, which has allowed Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker to see more reps alongside the team's top two wideouts, Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.