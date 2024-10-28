Nelson Agholor News: First touchdown of 2024

Agholor caught three of five targets for 36 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Browns.

Sunday marked Agholor's highest single-game target count this season and he cashed in his first touchdown of the year with the additional opportunities. His five targets tied for second on the team and his 36 yards were tied for third-most. Agholor has just a 50 percent catch rate on the year which drags down his YPT (7.7) and he profiles as the No.4 option in this passing game most weeks. The Ravens host the Broncos in Week 9.