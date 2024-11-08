Nelson Agholor News: Gets into end zone Thursday

Agholor caught one of two targets for a six-yard touchdown Thursday in a 35-34 win over Cincinnati.

Agholor scored Baltimore's first touchdown of the contest on a six-yard reception in the second quarter. The veteran wideout has notched more than one catch just twice through 10 games this season, though he does have two TDs over the past three weeks. Agholor isn't a starting consideration in all but the deepest of fantasy formats given his limited volume.