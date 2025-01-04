Fantasy Football
Nelson Agholor headshot

Nelson Agholor News: Inactive versus Browns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 4, 2025 at 12:30pm

Agholor is inactive for Saturday's game against the Browns.

After being listed as a full practice participant this week, Agholor -- who had missed two straight games with a concussion -- approached the contest without an injury designation. However with the wideout inactive for Baltimore's regular-season finale, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker are candidates to see added Week 18 snaps behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

