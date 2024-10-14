Nelson Agholor News: Makes 25-yard grab Sunday

Agholor caught one pass for 25 yards on three targets Sunday against the Commanders.

The veteran has settled into a role in which he's playing roughly 50 percent of the snaps each week. Agholor has drawn at least three targets in each of the last three weeks and four of the last five weeks. However, it's not translating into bankable fantasy production. He only has one game with more than one catch thus far and is sitting at just seven catches for 114 yards on the season. His 40 percent catch rate should correct as the season wears on but he does not project to have a significant target share regardless. The Ravens hit the road to take on the Buccaneers in Week 7.