Nelson Agholor News: Makes pair of grabs Sunday

Agholor caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Agholor's usage has bounced between one and three targets over the first month of the season. His most important play arguably came on an incompletion as he broke up what could have been a Buffalo interception in the second quarter. The veteran has yet to catch a touchdown this year, and he's routinely playing roughly 50 percent of the snaps each week. The Ravens hit the road to face the Bengals in Week 5.