Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nelson Agholor headshot

Nelson Agholor News: No designation for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Agholor (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Browns.

Agholor was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and his lack of a designation for Saturday's contest indicates that he's received clearance from an independent neurologist and has been removed from the five-step concussion protocol. He should return to his familiar role as Baltimore's No. 3 wideout behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Nelson Agholor
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now