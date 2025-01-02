Nelson Agholor News: No designation for Week 18

Agholor (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Browns.

Agholor was a full participant in practice throughout the week, and his lack of a designation for Saturday's contest indicates that he's received clearance from an independent neurologist and has been removed from the five-step concussion protocol. He should return to his familiar role as Baltimore's No. 3 wideout behind Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.