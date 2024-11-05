Nelson Agholor News: Notches one catch in Week 9

Agholor recorded one reception on one target for 29 yards Sunday in a 41-10 rout of the Broncos.

Agholor's lone reception came in the first quarter and helped set up a Derrick Henry touchdown run. Agholor logged 33 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps in the contest, his lowest mark of the season. The veteran wideout could spend less time on the field after the Ravens acquired Diontae Johnson in a trade with the Panthers last Tuesday.