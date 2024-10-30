Nephi Sewell Injury: Designated to return

Sewell (knee) was designated to return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Sewell has missed New Orleans' first eight games this year while recovering from a torn ACL sustained in Week 17 of the 2023 season. The Utah product will now have 21 days to be activated to the Saints' active roster before reverting to IR. Expect Sewell to serve as one of New Orleans' top rotational inside linebackers once he returns to the field.