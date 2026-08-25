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Nephi Sewell Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

The Bears placed Sewell (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Sewell was fighting a losing battle to make the 53-man roster before his injury so season-ending injury reserve for a concussion is no surprise. The linebacker will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.

Nephi Sewell
Chicago Bears
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