Nephi Sewell Injury: Placed on injured reserve
The Bears placed Sewell (concussion) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Sewell was fighting a losing battle to make the 53-man roster before his injury so season-ending injury reserve for a concussion is no surprise. The linebacker will now spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.
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