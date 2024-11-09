Nephi Sewell Injury: Won't return Week 10

Sewell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Sewell has been on the Saints' reserve/PUP list since the start of the regular season while working his way back from an ACL injury from Week 17 of the 2023 season. While he was able to practice in full all week, he appears to need more time before returning to action. Sewell's next opportunity to make his 2024 regular-season debut will be against the Browns in Week 11.