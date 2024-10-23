Neville Gallimore Injury: Questionable for Week 8

Gallimore (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Vikings, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Gallimore was a DNP for Monday's practice due to a shoulder injury he picked up in Sunday's game against the Raiders. He was able to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday and Wednesday, which earned him the questionable tag ahead of Thursday's game. Gallimore has logged 16 tackles (five solo) through the first six games of the regular season while operating as the backup nose tackle behind starter Bobby Brown.