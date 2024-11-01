Neville Gallimore Injury: Ruled out for Week 9

Gallimore (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Gallimore was able to play through the shoulder issue in the team's Week 8 win over the Vikings, though he was limited to just eight defensive snaps and two snaps with the special-teams unit in the game. He will now be forced to sit out Week 9 and in his absence, Bobby Brown will operate as the team's exclusive nose tackle against Seattle.