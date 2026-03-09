Neville Gallimore News: Joins forces with Bears
Gallimore agreed to terms Monday on a two-year, $12 million contract with Chicago, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gallimore's presence will help shore up the Bears' run defense. The veteran defensive tackle logged a career year with Indianapolis in 2025, suiting up for all 17 regular-season games and totaling 38 tackles (18 solo), including 3.5 sacks, plus three passes defensed.
