Neville Gallimore headshot

Neville Gallimore News: Joins forces with Bears

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Gallimore agreed to terms Monday on a two-year, $12 million contract with Chicago, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gallimore's presence will help shore up the Bears' run defense. The veteran defensive tackle logged a career year with Indianapolis in 2025, suiting up for all 17 regular-season games and totaling 38 tackles (18 solo), including 3.5 sacks, plus three passes defensed.

Neville Gallimore
Chicago Bears
