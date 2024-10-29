Fantasy Football
Neville Hewitt headshot

Neville Hewitt News: Another impactful game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Hewitt recorded six tackles, one pass defensed and forced a fumble in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Colts in Week 8.

Hewitt snuffed out the Colts' final drive when he forced quarterback Anthony Richardson to fumble. It was the second consecutive week in which the backup linebacker made an impact as a fill-in for Azeez Al-Shaair. Hewitt has played 100 percent of the snaps the last two weeks, posting 15 tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble.

Neville Hewitt
Houston Texans
