Hewitt logged nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 41-21 win over the Patriots.

Hewitt filled in for Azeez Al-Shaair at outside linebacker after the latter injured his knee late in the first half of Sunday's game. Hewitt took advantage of the opportunity, and his nine combined tackles were his most since Week 15 of the 2021 season. Hewitt could start against the Packers in Week 7 if Al-Shaair is unable to overcome his knee injury.