Neville Hewitt News: Steps up after Al-Shaair ejection

Hewitt finished Sunday's 23-20 win over the Jaguars with nine tackles (five solo).

Hewitt unexpectedly stepped into a larger role for the Texans' defense Sunday after Azeez Al-Shaair was ejected in the second quarter for his illegal hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Hewitt ended up playing 49 defensive snaps and his nine tackles matched a season best from Week 7 against the Packers. With Al-Shaair suspended for three games, Hewitt should have the chance to take on a larger role for the Texans' defense, starting in Week 15 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 15.