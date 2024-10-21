Neville Hewitt News: Tackle leader, pick in loss

Hewitt recorded a team-high nine tackles and had an interception in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Packers in Week 7.

Hewitt filled in for the injured Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) and played 100 percent of the defensive snaps while also doing is part on special teams (six snaps). He made an impact immediately on the fourth play of the game, when he intercepted a Jordan Love pass near midfield and returned it 45 yards to set up Houston's first score. In a part-time role on defense (59 percent) last week, Hewitt had seven tackles after Al-Shaair was removed from the game.