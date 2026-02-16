Nicholas Singleton headshot

Nicholas Singleton Injury: Breaks foot at Senior Bowl

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 7:11am

Singleton fractured the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot during a Jan. 29 Senior Bowl practice and underwent surgery earlier this month, Rich Scarcella of the Reading Eagle reports.

The 23-year-old running back is still expected to attend the NFL Scouting Combine later this month, but he won't be able to take part in on-field work while he recovers from surgery. Heading into the draft process, Singleton looked like a candidate to be one of the first five running backs to come off the board in April, but his stock could fall now that his foot surgery will keep him from taking part in physical testing at the Combine. Singleton enjoyed a productive four-year career at Penn State, accounting for 55 touchdowns and a program-record 5,586 all-purpose yards over 53 games.

Nicholas Singleton
 Free Agent
