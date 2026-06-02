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Nicholas Singleton Injury: Participating in team drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 8:38am

Singleton (foot) has been participating in team drills at OTAs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

SIngleton is recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot that he suffered at the Senior Bowl back in January and was deemed fully healthy ahead of the NFL Draft in April. While medically cleared, it still sounds like the Titans are bringing the rookie running back along slowly and not completely unleashing him during spring practices. However, Singleton should be 100 percent ready for the start of training camp later next month. The rookie is expected to compete for snaps and touches behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears under new OC Brian Daboll.

Nicholas Singleton
Tennessee Titans
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