Nicholas Singleton Injury: Participating in team drills
Singleton (foot) has been participating in team drills at OTAs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
SIngleton is recovering from a Jones fracture in his foot that he suffered at the Senior Bowl back in January and was deemed fully healthy ahead of the NFL Draft in April. While medically cleared, it still sounds like the Titans are bringing the rookie running back along slowly and not completely unleashing him during spring practices. However, Singleton should be 100 percent ready for the start of training camp later next month. The rookie is expected to compete for snaps and touches behind Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears under new OC Brian Daboll.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicholas Singleton See More
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Why Brock Bowers is a Must on DraftKingsYesterday
-
Best Ball Strategy
Best Ball ADP Arbitrage Report: Malik Nabers Going Too Early on Underdog?5 days ago
-
Dynasty Strategy
NFL Rookie Analysis: Emmett Johnson 2026 Fantasy Outlook9 days ago
-
Best Ball Strategy
Underdog Best Ball Fantasy Football: May ADP Trends in Best Ball Mania26 days ago
-
NFL Rookie Rankings
NFL Rookie Rankings: Post-Draft Rookie Top 8535 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicholas Singleton See More