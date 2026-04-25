Nicholas Singleton News: Bound for Tennessee

The Titans selected Singleton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Singleton boasts the size (6-foot, 219 pounds) and explosiveness of many of the backs going in the early rounds of the draft. Unfortunately, some of the hype died down in 2025 after he managed only 4.5 yards per carry en route to 549 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 123 totes. He's an excellent receiver out of the backfield as well, amassing 102 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns over his four-year college career. However, Singleton struggles to find openings at the line and doesn't sport the necessary patience for things to develop. He also struggles a bit in pass blocking. Singleton has the raw talent to potentially develop into a contributor on offense, but he may be limited mostly to special teams as a rookie. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears headline the Titans' running back room, but Singleton could usurp Michael Carter for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart with a good showing in camp.