Nicholas Singleton headshot

Nicholas Singleton News: Bound for Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 12:52pm

The Titans selected Singleton in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 165th overall.

Singleton boasts the size (6-foot, 219 pounds) and explosiveness of many of the backs going in the early rounds of the draft. Unfortunately, some of the hype died down in 2025 after he managed only 4.5 yards per carry en route to 549 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 123 totes. He's an excellent receiver out of the backfield as well, amassing 102 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns over his four-year college career. However, Singleton struggles to find openings at the line and doesn't sport the necessary patience for things to develop. He also struggles a bit in pass blocking. Singleton has the raw talent to potentially develop into a contributor on offense, but he may be limited mostly to special teams as a rookie. Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears headline the Titans' running back room, but Singleton could usurp Michael Carter for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart with a good showing in camp.

Nicholas Singleton
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicholas Singleton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nicholas Singleton See More
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: DraftKings Early Bird Best Ball Late-Round Steals
Author Image
Mario Puig
5 days ago
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
NFL
Best Ball Strategy: Late Round Rookie Targets Pre-NFL Draft
Author Image
John McKechnie
10 days ago
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
NFL
NFL Best Ball Strategy: Bargain WR1s and WR2 Breakouts
Author Image
John McKechnie
16 days ago
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
NFL
NFL Draft: Final Pre-Draft Rookie Top-60 Rankings
Author Image
Mario Puig
16 days ago
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
NFL
NFL Best Ball: ADP Shapes, Trends and More
Author Image
John McKechnie
22 days ago