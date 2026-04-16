Nicholas Singleton News: Healthy ahead of NFL Draft
Singleton (foot) has been medically cleared and has resumed running, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Singleton suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot while attending the Senior Bowl in late January, but he is now back to full health ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. The running back figures to be a mid-round selection in the three-day event beginning next Thursday in Pittsburgh. Singleton finished off a record-setting four-year career at Penn State in 2025, racking up 549 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 123 carries while also reeling in 24 of 34 targets for 219 yards and a score over 12 contests in his final campaign.
Nicholas Singleton
Free Agent
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