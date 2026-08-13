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Nicholas Singleton News: Team-high carry total Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 13, 2026

Singleton rushed eight times for 31 yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie fifth-round pick is looking to lock down the No. 3 running back role this summer, and Singleton got a long look in the second half of Thursday's preseason opener. Singleton had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons at Penn State and is a capable receiver, so there's seemingly plenty of upside there, particularly for a third-day pick. Singleton figures to continue seeing plenty of action when the Titans face the Seahawks at home on Sunday, Aug. 23 in their second preseason game.

Nicholas Singleton
Tennessee Titans
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