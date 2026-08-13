Nicholas Singleton News: Team-high carry total Thursday

Singleton rushed eight times for 31 yards in the Titans' 19-13 preseason win over the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie fifth-round pick is looking to lock down the No. 3 running back role this summer, and Singleton got a long look in the second half of Thursday's preseason opener. Singleton had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons at Penn State and is a capable receiver, so there's seemingly plenty of upside there, particularly for a third-day pick. Singleton figures to continue seeing plenty of action when the Titans face the Seahawks at home on Sunday, Aug. 23 in their second preseason game.