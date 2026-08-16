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Nick Allegretti Injury: Expected to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Allegretti (calf) is expected to practice in some capacity Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Allegretti has been nursing a calf injury since early August, but he now appears to be close to full health. The 30-year-old is competing to earn the starting role at center in 2026, and he'll have a chance to play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Lions.

Nick Allegretti
Washington Commanders
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