Nick Allegretti Injury: Expected to practice Tuesday
Allegretti (calf) is expected to practice in some capacity Tuesday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Allegretti has been nursing a calf injury since early August, but he now appears to be close to full health. The 30-year-old is competing to earn the starting role at center in 2026, and he'll have a chance to play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Lions.
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