Nick Allegretti Injury: Won't play in next preseason game

Allegretti (calf) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, Ben Standig of Big 100 Washington D.C. reports.

The center was dealing with tightness in his calf Wednesday, per Standig. Allegretti has been nursing the calf issue since early August, but he was able to return to practice Tuesday. Standig did also report that the projected starter went through testing that did not reveal any setbacks.